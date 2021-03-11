Prince William breaks his silence on Harry and Meghan’s interview: ‘We are not a racist family’

The couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired over the weekend

Prince William has broken his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The tell-all interview was aired on CBS in the US on Sunday, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family.

During an appearance at a school in East London today with his wife Kate Middleton, William was asked to comment on Harry and Meghan’s interview.

NEW (SOUND ON): The Duke of Cambridge says he has not yet spoken to his brother and that “we are very much not a racist family” as he and the Duchess leave an East London school this morning: pic.twitter.com/gTGmUBH1Kg — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 11, 2021

In a video shared by royal correspondent Emily Nash, the Duke of Cambridge was asked if he’s spoken to his brother since the interview aired.

William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

A reporter then asked, “Can you just let me know if the Royal family is a racist family?” and the Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

The news comes after Buckingham Palace addressed the couple’s bombshell interview in a statement shared on Tuesday.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extend of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

In the interview, Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations” within the Institution about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

The Duchess also opened up about her mental health during the interview, and admitted she was suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.