Kelsey Parker admits her first Christmas without husband Tom was ‘so tough’

Kelsey Parker has admitted her first Christmas without her husband Tom was “so tough”.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 last year aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, Kelsey said in a video: “So everyone, I survived Christmas. Don’t get me wrong, it was harder than I ever anticipated it would be.”

“Christmas was so tough for me and emotions just came in waves. One minute I was happy, one minute I was sad, one minute I was angry. But I’m here and I’ve survived it. We’re in January and it’s a new year.”

“When I think about Tom, I get this wave and it’s almost like when you lose a set of keys. You think, ‘Where is he? Where is he?’ And then I have to reassure myself and be like, ‘He’s not coming back.’ Sometimes I have that feeling like five times a day. But then life continues.”

Kelsey continued: “I wouldn’t have been able to get through any this without you guys. Your DMs, your messages, everything… You honestly have been the biggest support to get me through this period.”

“I didn’t realise how hard the Christmas period was going to be and how lonely and sad it is. But thankfully, I’ve got a village and a team. I’ve got you guys, I’ve got family, I’ve got friends who are amazing. So I just want to thank everyone.”

Kelsey recently insisted that her late husband would be “happy” for her to find love again, amid her rumoured romance with electrician Sean Boggans.

Speaking on her reality show, the 32-year-old admitted they never really discussed her moving on with another man – but Kelsey believes Tom would be “happy” for her to do so.

In a recent episode of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the mother-of-two visited a widows’ group at a local pub.

When asked by a fellow widower if she thought Tom would be “happy” to see her move on, Kelsey responded: “We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He’d just want me to be happy. And I’m so young.”