Kelsey Parker ‘in the early stages of new relationship’ – eight months after the death of her husband Tom

Kelsey Parker is reportedly in the early stages of a new relationship, eight months after the death of her husband Tom.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

He had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

According to MailOnline, Kelsey met electrician Sean Boggans while on a break with her friends to Rhodes in September.

A source told the publication: “It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

It is understood that Sean is also the parent of two children, and that he split from their mother earlier this year.

Kelsey, 34, reportedly attended the wedding of a member of Sean’s family in Kent in recent weeks.

Tom and Kelsey got engaged in 2016, and before tying the knot two years later in July 2018.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Kelsey spoke of the void left in her life by the death of her beloved husband.

She admitted: “Evenings are so tough. Because the kids go to bed and then it’s just me and that’s the time you speak to your partner, you gossip and you talk and I don’t have that any more.”

