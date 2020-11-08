The Little Mix star got candid about her experience with online abuse

Jesy Nelson admits online trolling makes her not want to have children

Jesy Nelson has admitted that her experience with online trolling has made her not want to have children.

The Little Mix star spoke candidly about her negative online experience in her documentary Odd One Out, where she revealed she was subjected to constant criticism about her weight and appearance.

Jesy also previously opened up attempting to take her own life due to the severity of the online bullying and harassment.

In a new honest interview, the 29-year-old admitted that the scrutiny that came with winning the X Factor massively affected her mental health, and still does to this day.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Jesy revealed: “Before we got in the group, I never looked at myself and thought, ‘I don’t like that’ – I don’t think any of us did.

“I never thought, ‘Oh god, I’m fat’, and then we got in the industry, and we all started wanting to change things about ourselves.

“It’s so sad. There are things [in the past] I definitely wish I hadn’t done,” she added.

Jesy confessed: “It makes me not want to have a kid.”

“Those insecurities that we all have now because of social media, imagine having that embedded in you as a child?”

Jesy previously revealed she “hated” her younger self thanks to online trolls, who labelled her “the fat one from Little Mix”.

In a candid post, the singer shared a throwback photo of herself, writing: “Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling.

“I refused to speak about how I was feeling for so long. I was embarrassed and scared to. But I was so wrong to feel that way,” she explained.

“Please if you are feeling how I did, SPEAK ABOUT IT. Talk to your family, speak to your friends, there’s always help out there,” Jesy urged her fans.

“If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you….and here I am.

“Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one.”