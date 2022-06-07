Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the gender of Charlotte Crosby’s baby

Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the gender of Charlotte Crosby’s unborn baby.

The reality star announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers back in April.

Recently, Charlotte has been forced to deny rumours that the couple were having a girl, after posing with a pink balloon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

Since then, fans have done a 360° and are now convinced the star is expecting a boy.

The speculation came after Charlotte posted sweet snap of herself and Jake, wearing blue outfits.

One fan commented: “Comments it’s a boy because both of you are wearing blue in 3,2,1…”

Another wrote: “I think boy bump, what you think?,” whilst a third simply penned: “Boy!💙”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

In 2016, Charlotte suffered from an ectopic pregnancy that left her on “the verge of dying” and fearful that she wouldn’t be able to have children in the future.

The TV personality admitted she was nervous going in for a baby scan after announcing her pregnancy as she is a high risk for complications.

However, the scan showed that the baby has a healthy heartbeat, with Charlotte describing the special moment as “magical”.