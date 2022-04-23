Charlotte Crosby proudly shows off baby scan after announcing pregnancy

Charlotte Crosby has proudly shown off her first baby scan, after announcing her pregnancy last week.

The Geordie Shore star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers, and couldn’t be happier to start a family.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the 31-year-old shared a sweet snap of herself holding pictures of their first baby scan.

She captioned the post: “While we were on holiday I literally stared at my scan pictures every single second of the day, like that’s our baby! Growing inside of me 😭.”

“I’m holding up my absolute favourite scan picture! going into my scans was completely new to me, I was so nervous for so many reasons after my EP I’m high risk for complications 😔.”

The reality star suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2016 when she was in a relationship with her former co-star Gaz Beadle.

Charlotte continued: “BUT seeing the baby in the correct place with a healthy beating heart At our first ever scan was nothing short of a miracle to me and my partner ❤️😭.”

“I didn’t expect to see much movement at our first ever scan but the baby had other plans 😱 it was like a little acrobat in there turning and spinning and rolling around I was in awe!”

“It was the most magical moment and this picture I’m holding was right in the middle of one of the impressive tumbles and I just love it! ❤️ I love how you can see the little tiny shoulders, the cutest little back and he/she’s little legs stretched out 😍🥰.”

“I could sit here all day trying to guess what I’m having 💙💗 what do you guys think boy or girl???👇🏼,” she added.