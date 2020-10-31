Daniel Craig pays tribute to James Bond icon Sean Connery

Daniel Craig has paid tribute to the late Sean Connery.

The actor’s death was sadly confirmed today, after he passed away in his sleep.

The 90-year-old was best known for playing James Bond in the iconic film franchise, and he was the first star to play 007 back in 1962.

After Sean’s death hit headlines, Daniel released a statement which read: “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema.”

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style.”

“The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.”

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course,” he added.

After he made his debut as 007 back in 1962, Sean went on to appear in seven James Bond films, before he was replaced by George Lazenby.

Since then, a host of actors have played James Bond – including David Niven, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Daniel has played the secret agent since 2006, but the next film No Time To Die will be his final time portraying James Bond.