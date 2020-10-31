James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

The actor was the first star to play 007

Sir Sean Connery has sadly passed away at the age of 90.

According to BBC News, the actor died overnight in his sleep, and it’s understood he had been unwell for some time.

The Scottish actor was best known for playing James Bond in the iconic film franchise.

Sean was the first actor to play the role back in 1962, and went on to appear in seven James Bond films.

Sad news. Sir Connery is dead. RIP.

Sean Connery will always be James Bond. pic.twitter.com/BbfbkhRy29 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 31, 2020

Over the years, Sean scooped a number of prestigious awards – including an Oscar, two BAFTAs, and three Golden Globes.

He famously won an Oscar back in 1988, for his role in crime drama The Untouchables.

Sean’s sad death comes just two months after he celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

The actor is survived by his second wife Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975, and his son Jason Connery.