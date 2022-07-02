Meet the six new girls heading into the Love Island villa

Things are set to heat up in the Love Island villa as Casa Amor makes its long-awaited return.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a new group of stunning girls in the main villa, and some hunky new guys will join the girls in Casa Amor.

Here’s everything we know about the girls heading into the main villa:

Summer Botwe

Summer hails from Hertfordshire, and co-owns an events decor business.

The 22-year-old has promised to bring “good vibes” to the villa, but said she may cause some drama as she has her eye on Dami – whose happily coupled up with Indiyah.

“I feel like I might end up bringing some drama because I do want to go full force with Dami… but I’m definitely just bringing fun and good vibes for sure,” she said.

“Dami is someone that I definitely feel like I have my eye on and definitely want to pursue

the most out of all the boys. His dress sense is really good, he’s funny, he’s just like an allrounder completely.”

“Everyone loves him and he’s like their go-to and I love that about a

person. His vibes are immaculate and I’m drawn to that.”

Jazmine Nichol

Newcastle native Jazmine, who works as a nightclub manager, has also promised to provide plenty of drama on Love Island.

When asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, she said: “A lot of drama but a lot of humour as well. I’m a very funny girl.”

“I get called Donkey from Shrek, that’s my nickname, as that’s my humour. Always coming out with my little oneliners.”

The 21-year-old admitted she’s hoping to turn Jacques’ head, whose currently coupled up with Paige, but said she also fancies Jay and Davide.

Coco Lodge

Coco is a graphic designer who hails from Surrey.

he 27-year-old, who also works as a ring girl, said she’s a “no filter kind of person” looking for someone to grow old with.

When asked who she’s got her eye on in the villa, Coco confessed: “I’m actually Italian, too. So I really like Davide, he reminds me of a lot of my family and he’s gorgeous. I’ve never actually seen someone so good looking in my whole life!”

“I like Jay as well, he’s super tall – and Italian too – and really handsome. And I really like Andrew. He’s the one my mum likes, ‘Please go for Andrew, he’s so cute!’

“He seems so genuine and sweet. All three of them I think are genuinely looking for something long term and I am too.”

Chyna Mills

Chyna, who’s from Leeds, works as a youth support worker.

The 23-year-old, who admitted she’s “overly confident”, said she doesn’t stepping on anyone’s toes in the villa – and revealed she’s gunning for Dami, Jacques and Davide.

“Dami’s my top one. Then Jacques and Davide. They might even change by the time I get in there and see them in person and I’ll be like right, I want them all!” she said,

“I don’t have a specific type. For me, it’s all down to personality.”

Mollie Salmon

23-year-old makeup artist Mollie hails from Southampton.

When asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, she said: “I can be fiery, I’m chatty and I’m a bit of a prankster, I love to play pranks on people and no one else yet is bringing it so that’s gonna be my job this year.”

Mollie insisted she’s “very loyal”, and revealed her hopes to catch the eyes of Jay, Davide and Jacques.

“My top three are Jay, Davide and Jacques but my number one is Jay,” she said.

“They all look amazing but Jay is just carved from gold. I’ve never seen abs sculpted like that, him and Davide.”

Cheyanne Kerr

Cheyanne hails from Barnsley and works as cabin crew.

The 23-year-old, who already has a connection to two of the boys, recently came out of a longterm relationship.

“I have been in a relationship for the past three years so now I feel like I am at a time and age where I want to explore,” she said. “I am also someone who likes to share my experiences with other people through travelling.”

“I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.

Cheyanne also admitted she’s got “very good chat”, and is confident she’ll turn heads in the villa.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.