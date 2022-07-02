New girl entering Love Island already has a connection to TWO of the boys

One of the new girls entering Love Island as part of the Casa Amor twist already has a connection to two of the boys.

Viewers were given a brief glimpse of the six new girls during Friday’s episode, as they were seen strutting into the villa moments before the show ended.

While the line-up of boys in Casa Amor has been announced, the identities of the girls heading into the main villa are yet to be revealed.

However, fans have already tracked down some of the new Islanders’ on social media – including Cheyanne Kerr.

The influencer, who has over 40k followers, is already followed by Andrew Le Page on Instagram.

Fans have pointed that Andrew has liked several of her pictures, and so has Davide Sanclimenti.

Casa Amor made it’s grand return to Love Island during Friday night’s episode.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a new group of stunning girls in the main villa, while some hunky new guys will join the girls in Casa Amor.

The line-up of new boys includes Ronan Keating’s son Jack.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

