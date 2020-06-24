Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas DUMPED by fellow contestant – after she ‘found out he was dating someone else’

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas has been dumped by fellow contestant Lauren “LC” Chamblin, after she allegedly found out he was dating someone else.

Although Mark got engaged to Jessica Batten on the series, their romance didn’t work out – and the 25-year-old started dating fellow Love Is Blind star Lauren in May of this year.

However, Lauren has since called time on their romance, after she found out he was seeing someone else on Reddit.

In a Reddit post, a fan shared a photo of Mark seemingly on a date with another woman, and wrote: “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!”

After she was made aware of the Reddit post, Lauren responded by commenting: “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating Mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…”

Assuring the fan that their relationship was now over, she added, “But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

In a statement shared with E! News, Lauren said: “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now.”

“The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mark told the outlet: “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best.”

After the allegations about Mark came to light, another fan claimed that Mark was “sleeping with MULTIPLE women” while filming the show.

Underneath an Instagram post by E! News, they wrote: “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”

Mark’s ex-fiancée Jessica, who ended up leaving him at the alter, then commented: “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”