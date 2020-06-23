Irish reality star Nicole O’Brien flies home to Cork to surprise her family – after spending six months apart

Nicole O’Brien, who starred in Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, flew home to Cork yesterday to surprise her sister for her 21st birthday.

The 23-year-old admitted she hadn’t seen her family since the 2nd of January after a “life-changing” few months.

Sharing an IGTV video of their reunion, Nicole wrote on Instagram: “I haven’t seen my family in over 6 months and I finally got the opportunity to reunite with them all today and surprise my sister for her birthday.”

Nicole appeared on the hit new dating show Too Hot To Handle earlier this year, which saw 10 singletons from around the world whisked away to a tropical paradise.

The premise of the show was to teach the singletons how to create genuine connections rather than meaningless flings, rewarding them with a grand total of $100,000 if they stuck to the rules.

“Going through a life changing experience over the last few without [my family] has been difficult but so happy to now be reunited,” she shared.

While the Cork native didn’t find any romantic connections during the show, she did grow closer to co-star Bryce Hirschberg after the show ended.

“Bryce and I got closer after filming,” she told The Sun Online, “He’s a genuinely lovely guy and we are just seeing where things go without putting any pressure on anything!”

“It’s not the ideal situation when he lives halfway across the globe but we are trying to figure out how we will move forward after quarantine ends!”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.