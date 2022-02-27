5 Dresses Inspired By Maddy From Euphoria

It’s Euphoria Day!

The highly anticipated season two finale airs in the US on HBO Max tonight, and Irish fans will be able to watch the new episode of the popular show on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic from tomorrow.

The award-winning drama, which features a stellar cast, follows a group of high school students as they try to navigate their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendship, love, and sex.

Alexa Demie plays the iconic Maddy Perez on the show, and her character has inspired the fashion and beauty world.

From her stunning graphic liner looks to her fab fitted dresses, Euphoria fans can’t get enough of Maddy’s style this season.

We have found five dresses that will help you channel your inner Maddy. Take a look:

Black Cut-Out Dress

In episode one of the new season, Maddy stepped out in a now sold-out black bodycon mini dress with cut-out detail from AKNA Store, which she paired with matching black gloves and sparkling strappy Amina Muaddi heels.

We have found a similar style dress from Bershka that we think is very Maddy!

This long sleeve, bodycon dress has a lace-up back, a cut-out at the front, and is complete with a rhinestone detail on the neckline for some extra Euphoria glam.

You can buy it for €39.99 here.

Maddy’s Birthday Dress

Episode four of Euphoria’s second season saw Maddy celebrate her birthday party in a gorgeous black Marc Jacobs dress with baby blue ruffle.

We found a similar style dress from SHEIN, and it will also set you back €12.

Check it out here.

Floral Mini Dress

In the third episode of Euphoria’s second season, Maddy wears a gorgeous blue floral mini dress to school.

You can buy the exact dress, which is also available in different colours, for €‌245 here.

We also found a similar style corset top and mini skirt two-piece from Boohoo for €16 here.

Green Slip Dress

Maddy is wearing a fab Blumarine tea green slip dress and coordinating sequined robe she wears from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection when Nate shows up at her door after her birthday party.

We found a similar set, with a white fluffy trim, for just €18 here.