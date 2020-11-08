Irish singer Matthew Nolan and his band win Little Mix The Search talent show

The Drogheda native will join the girls on their upcoming tour

Irish singer Matthew Nolan and his band win Little Mix The Search...

Irish singer Matthew Nolan and his band Since September have won Little Mix The Search.

The new talent show saw Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall audition potential members of the next big band, with the final taking place on Saturday night.

Matthew and bandmates Jacob Fowler, Harry Holles, and Patrick Ralphson wowed both the judges and viewers at home, as they performed a One Direction and Lil Nas X mashup.

After they were crowned winners, Matthew, from Drogheda, said: “This has been an absolute pleasure.

“We’ve all dreamt of this. All the bands are so different, it could have gone any way.

“It’s a pleasure to get to know everyone on this stage and the girls as well.”

The band battled it out on the live shows for a chance to join Little Mix on their upcoming Confetti tour.

Jesy Nelson was absent from last night’s show, after she was forced to pull out due to illness.

The singer will also miss out on Little Mix’s hosting gig at tonight’s MTV EMA Awards, as they also take to the stage to perform their new track Sweet Melody.