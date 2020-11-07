Little Mix star pulls out of talent show live final and hosting MTV EMAs

The bandmate released a statement just hours before she was due on stage

Little Mix star pulls out of talent show live final and hosting...

Jesy Nelson won’t appear on the live final of Little Mix: The Search tonight, and she’s also pulled out of hosting the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

The singer was due to appear on Saturday night’s grand final alongside her bandmates, but she’s been forced to pull out of the show due to illness.

A statement released to MailOnline read: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.”

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s.”

Little Mix were announced as the hosts of the 2020 MTV EMAs last month, marking a huge moment for them.

But Jesy’s bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will have to host the awards show without her on Sunday.

The girlband are also set to perform on the night, and they’re nominated for Best Pop, Best Group and Best Virtual Live.