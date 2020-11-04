Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 MTV EMAs

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards will take place on Sunday, November 8, with some changes coming to the highly anticipated event.
The annual award show celebrates the biggest music acts on the planet, featuring some world-class performances from chart-topping stars.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the performances for this year’s show will be filmed in various locations across the world.
We’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the MTV EMAs.
Who’s hosting?
Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall will be hosting AND performing at the event.
The girlband will give their first live performance of their new track Sweet Melody at the awards show, and have also been nominated for four awards.
Speaking ahead of their gig, the singers said: “What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event.
“We’ve always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we’ll also be performing our new single ‘Sweet Melody’, our second EMA performance.
“The show will go on and we can’t wait!” they added.
Who’s performing?
As previously mentioned, the host of performers will be taking to the stage in different locations across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as Budapest and London.
Madison Beer, Why Don’t We, and 24kGoldn will start the night by performing at the pre-show.
Sam Smith, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson and hosts Little Mix all promise incredible performances later on in the night.
Alicia Keys and DaBaby are other top names taking to the stage, as well as Maluma, Karol G, Tate McRae and Jack Harlow.
Finally, chart-topping DJ David Guetta will perform on a stage built in the pool of the Széchenyi Bath in Hungary.
The nominees
Lady Gaga leads the nominations this year, as the popstar received nominations in seven different categories – including Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video.
There are also 3 new nomination categories this year: Best Latin, Video for Good and a one-off category, Best Virtual Live, in light of the pandemic.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BlackPink, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BlackPink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
Benee
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BlackPink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Yungblud
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
When?
The MTV EMAs 2020 will take place on Sunday, November 8, with the pre-show will kicking off at 7pm.