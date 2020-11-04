Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 MTV EMAs

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards will take place on Sunday, November 8, with some changes coming to the highly anticipated event.

The annual award show celebrates the biggest music acts on the planet, featuring some world-class performances from chart-topping stars.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the performances for this year’s show will be filmed in various locations across the world.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the MTV EMAs.

Who’s hosting?

Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall will be hosting AND performing at the event.

The girlband will give their first live performance of their new track Sweet Melody at the awards show, and have also been nominated for four awards.

Speaking ahead of their gig, the singers said: “What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event.

“We’ve always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we’ll also be performing our new single ‘Sweet Melody’, our second EMA performance.

“The show will go on and we can’t wait!” they added.

Who’s performing?

As previously mentioned, the host of performers will be taking to the stage in different locations across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as Budapest and London.

Madison Beer, Why Don’t We, and 24kGoldn will start the night by performing at the pre-show.

Sam Smith, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson and hosts Little Mix all promise incredible performances later on in the night.

Alicia Keys and DaBaby are other top names taking to the stage, as well as Maluma, Karol G, Tate McRae and Jack Harlow.

Finally, chart-topping DJ David Guetta will perform on a stage built in the pool of the Széchenyi Bath in Hungary.

The nominees

Lady Gaga leads the nominations this year, as the popstar received nominations in seven different categories – including Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video.

There are also 3 new nomination categories this year: Best Latin, Video for Good and a one-off category, Best Virtual Live, in light of the pandemic.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BlackPink, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BlackPink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

Benee

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BlackPink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Yungblud

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

When?

The MTV EMAs 2020 will take place on Sunday, November 8, with the pre-show will kicking off at 7pm.