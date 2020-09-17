Anna Geary reveals why she decided to quit drinking during lockdown

Anna Geary has revealed why she decided to quit drinking during lockdown.

The former camogie captain, who acts as a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family, has admitted she didn’t have “a drop of alcohol” at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Evoke.ie, Anna said: “One of the things I made a very conscious decision to do at the beginning of lockdown was I decided, pick your poison.”

“I know I do love my food so I knew ultimately spending more time at home with less to do meant I would be eating more and so I made a decision not to drink, so I didn’t.”

“I didn’t have a drop of alcohol during lockdown,” she continued.

“I didn’t know emotionally where I was going to be during lockdown or how I was going to feel with whatever happened and we all know the day after alcohol we can have the fear, so I just didn’t want to feel like that.”

“I wanted to feel fresh so it was just a small thing that I did but for me, it worked and I felt a lot better for it.”

Anna explained: “I think I’ve always been mindful of alcohol growing up so I think I’ve always had a real healthy attitude, thankfully, towards it.”

“It’s not that I don’t drink, don’t get me wrong, when I was on my hen last year, it was a great weekend and we’ve a lot of censored memories from it.”

“I’m just kind of a less is more person, I prefer to really look forward to the occasion rather than it becoming something I do out of habit or like that’s just what we do every weekend,” she added.

“That’s never really been my mentality of it.”

