Liam Neeson praises his son after touching tribute honouring Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson has praised his son Micheál, after he paid tribute to his late mother Natasha Richardson in a touching way.

Back in 2009, the actress sadly passed away at the age of 45, after she got into a tragic skiing accident in Canada.

The couple’s 25-year-old son changed his surname from Neeson to Richardson in “a lovely homage” to his late mother.

“I think he did the right thing. I think it was a lovely gesture,” Liam said.

“He’s not saddled with my last name, which you know, I have a certain celebrity status I guess.

“I’d hate for him to be constantly asked: ‘Oh are you Liam Neeson’s son?’ So, it was a lovely gesture.

“Natasha’s family, mother, and sisters were very touched by it,” the actor added.

Liam and Micheál recently starred alongside each other in the comedy-drama Made in Italy, which will see them play a father and son who have lost their wife and mother – a loss they are too familiar with.

Speaking about the film, Micheál told The Irish Mail on Sunday: “It’s very easy to shy away from the grieving process.

“It’s so painfully difficult to lose somebody close to you that sometimes the easiest thing to do is to shove it under the carpet – That’s what my dad did.”

On his own grief, the young actor admitted: “I’m still trying to figure it out myself.”

The one useful thing I’ve learned is to keep the person in your mind and honour them in whatever way you can.”

Michéal admitted that he chose to follow in his parents footsteps and enter the world of acting because of his mother: “It’s the best way of keeping mom close to me.”

