Sarah Ferguson ‘SNUBBED by King Charles – after not receiving an invite to his coronation’

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly not been invited to the coronation of King Charles.

According to The Independent, the Duchess of York will have to watch the celebrations from her TV, rather than attending them in person.

Sarah was married to Charles’ brother Prince Andrew until 1996, and the former couple still live together.

It is understood that Prince Andrew has been invited to the coronation, which takes place on May 6, along with his and Sarah’s two daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

A ‘friend’ of Sarah’s told the publication: “The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there.”

“The Queen found Sarah warm and loyal, almost to a fault, and also found her amusing.”

It comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation without his wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan will remain at home in the US with the couple’s two children – Archie and Lilibet.