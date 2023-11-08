Girls Aloud tipped to headline major festival amid comeback rumours

Girls Aloud have been tipped to headline Glastonbury next year, amid rumours they’re planning a reunion.

Recent reports have claimed the group are planning a major comeback, almost 11 years after they officially disbanded in 2013.

The band was formed on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and went on to become the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, Girls Aloud announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they got back together to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

The girl band officially split in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated.

Amid reports they’re getting back together for a major reunion tour, Ladbrokes has set the odds of them performing at Glastonbury next year at 3/1.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes Live said: “Girls Aloud threw the pop world into complete meltdown this morning with the announcement of a new single and given the reception they’ve had, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them take centre stage at Glastonbury next year.”

“Glasto-goers love a big reunion, and with a potential tour on the cards for Cheryl and co in the next few months, we’ll be keeping a close eye on any gaps in their diary around June 2024,” Mr. Apati added.

Other female artists such as Madonna and Dua Lipa have also been rumoured to headline the festival in June of next year.

Girls Aloud’s alleged comeback was first reported by The Sun this week.

A music source told the outlet: “This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now. The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.”

“Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do – in Sarah’s honour.”

“They’ve got a single and a video in the can, plans for a full record of new music, and for the fans the most exciting thing will be a massive reunion tour in 2024.”

“It’s going to be huge – and they’re all very excited to be back working together, even if there is a bittersweet element to it,” the insider added.

“Of course, whatever they do, there will always be nods to Sarah’s contribution to the group, too.”