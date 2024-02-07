Everything you need to know about the upcoming Noah Kahan concert

Noah Kahan is finally playing the 3Arena on Thursday, February 18!

The indie-folk singer’s music has recently blown up all over TikTok and has become a huge sensation thanks to his popular hit, Stick Season.

Due to overwhelming demand the 27-year-old is taking his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour to the UK and Ireland.

He last performed in Ireland in September, when he had to upgrade the venue from the 850-capacity Academy to the 3,000-capacity National Stadium.

Tomorrow’s show at the 3Arena – which holds 13,000 fans – sold out within minutes.

Noah will also be supported by folk band Wild Rivers.

Doors are set to open at 6:30pm.

Wild Rivers are set to take to the stage around 8pm, while Noah is due on at 9pm.