TikTok star Charli D’Amelio confirmed for popular TV show

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will appear on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars US.

The 18-year-old, who has a whopping 146.4million followers on the video sharing app, will show off her dancing skills on season 31 of the ABC series.

Her mother Heidi, 50, has also been confirmed for the line-up.

Charli, who is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s son Landon, is one of the most followed people on TikTok.

After finding fame on the popular app, her family landed their very own reality show called ‘The D’Amelio Show’, which aired on Hulu last year.

The second season of the show, which also stars Charli’s sister Dixie, is set for release later this month.

Tyra Banks will return to host the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, and she will be joined by newly named co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Longtime judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all return to the judges’ table alongside Derek Hough. The new season of DWTS will stream live on Disney+ in the US from September 19.