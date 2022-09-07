TikTok star Charli D’Amelio confirmed for popular TV show

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will appear on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars US.
The 18-year-old, who has a whopping 146.4million followers on the video sharing app, will show off her dancing skills on season 31 of the ABC series.
Her mother Heidi, 50, has also been confirmed for the line-up.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @charlidamelio and her mother @heididamelio are heading to the ballroom for this season of @officialdwts! #DWTShttps://t.co/cRmJeEYAIp pic.twitter.com/uLv7ZBRyqF
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 7, 2022
Charli, who is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s son Landon, is one of the most followed people on TikTok.
After finding fame on the popular app, her family landed their very own reality show called ‘The D’Amelio Show’, which aired on Hulu last year.
The second season of the show, which also stars Charli’s sister Dixie, is set for release later this month.