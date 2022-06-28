TikTok star Charli D’Amelio ‘dating’ Travis Barker’s son Landon

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is reportedly dating Travis Barker’s son Landon.

The 18-year-old TikTok stars first sparked romance rumours earlier this month, when Charli and her sister Dixie showed up in support of Landon’s collection launch with boohooMAN.

An eyewitness at the event told E! News: “It was a big night for Landon. It was important to him that Charli was included.”

The couple reportedly remained chatting and smiling throughout the evening, and the source added: “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

Just a week later, Charli and Landon fuelled dating rumours as they both had tattoos done by LA-based tattoo artist Arbel.

Not only this, but the rumoured couple were also seen leaving Dixie’s release party for her debut album ‘A Letter To Me’ together earlier this week.

Charlie was previously in a relationship with Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, who is a TikTok star and singer.

The couple began dating back in December 2019, but didn’t confirm their romance until later the following month.

She announced their split in April 2020 after less than a year of dating.

