Shakira slams ex Gerard Piqué in ANOTHER ‘diss track’

Shakira has one again taken aim at her ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend in her latest track.

The Colombian singer confirmed her split from the former footballer last June, after 11 years together.

Just two months later, the Spanish sports star went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

In her new “diss track”, titled TQG, Shakira sings: “Seeing you with the new one hurt me”.

“What we lived I forgot. And that is what has offended you. And life has got even better for me. You are no longer welcome here.”

“I saw what your girlfriend threw at me. That doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh, I laugh.”

Elsewhere in the song, the mom-of-two says she is “better, harder and lighter” since the split.

Shakira’s new song comes just one month after the release of BZRP Music Session #53.

The song gained major traction online as fans dubbed it a “diss track” of Gerard and his new flame Clara.

The 45-year-old started dating the Barcelona footballer back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The former couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

Shakira opened up about their split for the first time during an interview with Elle last year.

At the time, she said: “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

“And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7,” the Hips Don’t Lie singer continued. “And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.”

“You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.”

At the end of November, Shakira and Gerard signed a custody agreement ahead of the singer moving to Miami with their two sons.

Speaking about her and Gerard’s young children, Shakira said: “I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

“Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point,” she added.

“It’s real,” Shakira said of the breakup. “And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life,” the singer said.

Read the full lyrics translated into English below:

Who told you that a void is filled with another person is lying to you

It’s like covering a wound with makeup, you don’t see it, but you can feel it

You left saying you got over me (Hey) and you got a new girlfriend (Girlfriend)

What she doesn’t know is that you’re still watching me throughout the stories (No, daddy)

Baby, what was it? Couldn’t you swallow me?

What are you doing looking for my side? You know I don’t repeat mistakes (Hey, daddy)

Tell your new baby I don’t compete for men

Tell her to stop pulling, that at least I made you look pretty

Seeing you with the new one hurt me (It hurt)

But I’m already set by myself

What we lived I forgot

And that’s what offended you

That even life improved me

You are no longer welcome here

I saw what your girlfriend threw at me

It didn’t make me angry, I laugh, I laugh

I don’t have time for what I don’t contribute on, I already changed my north

Making money as a sport (Ah)

Filling the account, the shows, the parking and the passport (Hey)

“I’m tougher”, the reports say

Now you want to come back, it’ shows’s obvious, mmm, yes

‘Hold me there, because I’m an idiot (Ah)

You forgot that I’m in another story

And that this bad girl was too big for you

Baby, what was it? Couldn’t you swallow me?

What are you doing looking for my side? You know I don’t repeat mistakes (Hey, daddy)

Tell your new baby I don’t compete for men

Tell her to stop pulling, that at least I made you look pretty

You left and I’ve put on my “triple M”

Better, harder, lighter (More, More, More)

Never back with you, you are bad luck

Because now the ‘blessings’ pour on me

And you want to come back, I already supposed it

Adding likes to my photo

You looking out there for food

Me saying it was just monotony

And now you want to go back, I already supposed it

Adding likes to my photo

You look happy with your new life

But if she knew that you still look for me

Baby, what was it? Couldn’t you swallow me?

What are you doing looking for my side? You know I don’t repeat mistakes (Hey, daddy)

Tell your new baby I don’t compete for men

Tell her to stop pulling, that at least I made you look pretty