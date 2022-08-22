Gerard Pique goes public with new girlfriend – after splitting from Shakira

Gerard Piqué has gone public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

In a video published by Spanish media outlet Socialite, the 35-year-old footballer was spotted passionately kissing the 23-year-old PR student at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

The sighting comes just two months after Piqué and his girlfriend of 11 years Shakira announced their shock split.

In a joint statement, the former couple said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

It is understood that Piqué and Clara met while she was working at his production company Kosmos, and have reportedly been dating “for months”.

A source told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.”

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” the insider added.

According to Spanish newspaper El Periódico, Shakira and Gerard are trying to remain amicable for the sake of their children.

However, Shakira is reportedly “very angry” with her ex for going public with his new girlfriend.

The singer started dating the Barcelona footballer back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.