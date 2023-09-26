Shakira charged with tax evasion for the second time

Shakira has been charged with tax evasion in Spain for the second time.

Barcelona prosecutors have accused the Columbian singer of failing to pay around 6.7 million euro in taxes in 2018.

In a statement acquired by the Associated Press, prosecutors claimed that she avoided paying the taxes by using an offshore company located in a tax haven.

According to AP, Shakira was notified of the offence in her current home in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old is set to stand trial in a separate tax evasion case for allegedly not paying taxes from 2012 to 2014.

On September 9, 2022, a Barcelona court ordered the singer to stand trial for six alleged tax crimes.

Shakira could face a prison sentence of more than eight years and a fine of nearly €24 million, after she rejected a plea deal put forward to her in July 2022.

She was order to stand trial after prosecutors accused her of defrauding the Spanish tax office of €14.5 million on income she earned between 2012 and 2014.

They claimed that Shakira moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with footballer Gerard Piqué became public, but that she maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Those who spend more than 183 days in a calendar year in Spain are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes, and the singer allegedly only fully registered as a full tax resident in Spain in 2015.

After spending more than a year checking up on Shakira’s affairs in Spain, such as checking her social media and visiting her Barcelona-based hairdresser, they alleged that she had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in 2014.

Prosecutors claimed that the time she spent out of Spain were “sporadic absences” linked to her work commitments.

In an interview published by Elle magazine last year, Shakira denied the allegations against her.

“These accusations are false,” Shakira insisted.

“While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour. I spent more than 240 days outside Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident.”

“The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what.”

Shakira’s lawyers previously claimed that she only moved to Spain full-time in 2015 and has fulfilled all of her tax obligations.

The singer has alleged that she has paid €17.2 million to Spanish tax authorities, and has no outstanding debts.

She argued that Spanish prosecutors are trying to claim money she earned during her international tour and from her participation as a judge on the US version of The Voice, during which time she claims she was not yet a Spanish resident.

The Colombian singer coached on seasons four and six of the show in 2013 and 2014.

Shakira had been in a relationship with Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué for 11 years until they announced their shock split last June.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The former couple began dating back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

They share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

Just two months after they confirmed their split, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

Since their breakup, Shakira has been linked to a host of famous faces – including F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, NBA player Jimmy Butler, and Canadian rapper Drake.