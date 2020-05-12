Chrissy Teigen responds after popular food blogger apologised for slating her in an interview

Chrissy Teigen has responded, after popular food blogger Alison Roman apologised for slating her in an interview.

The former model, who is married to singer John Legend, launched her Cravings brand back in 2016 – and she’s since launched two best-selling cookbooks, and her own cookware collection at Target.

During a recent interview with The New Consumer, cookbook author and food columnist Alison accused Chrissy of having people run a “content farm” for her, and branded Cravings a “machine”.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Chrissy was seriously hurt by Alison’s comments, and shared her disappointment in a series of tweets last week – before making her account private.

After noticing Chrissy’s reaction, Alison released a lengthy apology on Twitter, and admitted she was “deeply embarrassed” by her comments.

I’ve thought a lot this weekend about my interview and the things I said. I know this is a lengthy note (succinctness has never been my strong suit). I appreciate you taking the time to read. pic.twitter.com/3iGAyN3c9d — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 11, 2020

Chrissy took a break from Twitter for a few days, but returned on Monday night to accept Alison’s apology.

She tweeted: “Thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought!”

“The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”

thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

Chrissy continued: “I don’t agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place – there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over.” [sic]

“I think we are alike in so many ways. I remember the exact time I realized I wasn’t allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn’t just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying. Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world.”

“Eventually, I realized that once the relatable ‘snarky girl who didn’t care’ became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn’t just say whatever the f**k I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls.”

“Oh! but how I still think some of those things. I just maybe don’t unleash on my peers on super public platforms lol,” she wrote.

“I often comment about how I wish I could get away with what I used to, now, but the truth is, I don’t. I’ve learned a f***ton from my years being watched (& read) and I can really say it makes you a better person! It makes u think about the impact of what u say/who it might hurt.”

“I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other!”

“And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb shit we have all said and done,” Chrissy added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: