Holly Willoughby shares adorable photo of son as he celebrates 11th birthday

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable photo of her son as he celebrated his 11th birthday.

The presenter’s eldest son Harry commemorated his big day with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted a touching tribute to her son, alongside a photo of him blowing out his birthday candles.

“Happy 11th Birthday gorgeous Harry… we love you so so much💙⚽️ 💨🎂,” the 39-year-old captioned the post.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to send Harry best wishes on his special day.

“Happy birthday Harry! Sending love from us all,” Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wrote.

“Happy Birthday Harry 😘😘😘 🎂🍰,” Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard penned.

“Awwww big Happy Birthday Harry. Sending you lots of love from all of us. ❤️,” The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes added.

The mother of three made headlines last week when she announced her departure from the popular ITV show Celebrity Juice after twelve years on the show.

Holly has stepped down from her role as a panellist, as she wishes to spend more time with her family.

