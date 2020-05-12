Netflix confirm release date for final season of 13 Reasons Why

The fourth and final season will premiere very soon

Netflix has announced the release date for the final season of 13 Reasons Why.

The controversial drama, which follows a group of teenagers at Liberty High, will release it’s final episodes on the streaming service on June 5.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed the news, alongside a new behind-the-scenes video that shows clips from the cast’s final table read.

June 5th. The final season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 11, 2020

The video reveals little information about the final season’s plot, however, it does show small clips of the high school students at their senior prom.

The synopsis for the fourth and final season reads: “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s senior class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

The cast returning for the final season includes: Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, and Mark Pellegrino.

The show has faced criticism in the past due to its depiction of suicide, after lead character Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, took her own life during the show’s first season.

Netflix later removed the graphic suicide scene from the first season, and admitted in a statement that they edited the scene “on the advice of medical experts”.

Season 4 of the teen drama will consist of 10 episodes, and each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes each.

