All the celebs rumoured to attend the Met Gala 2022

The 2022 Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight.

The star-studded event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”

Arguably the biggest celebrity event of the year, the Met is always attended by A-list names.

About 400 guests are expected to attend the Met Gala this year, but the guest list is kept under lock and key until the night itself.

While we don’t now for sure who’s going, a number of stars are already rumoured to attend to the prestigious event.

According to The New York Times, fans can expect to see the likes of Dakota Johnson, Eileen Gu, and Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet.

Newly married Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are also set to attend, alongside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Anna Wintour has also invited Kim’s siblings Khloe and Kourtney to the Met Gala for the first time ever.

According to The New York Post, Kourtney will walk the red carpet with her fiancé Travis Barker, while Khloe will join her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and momager Kris.

Other stars rumoured to attend this year’s Met Gala include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

While Zendaya will not be attending the charity ball, fans are convinced some of her Euphoria co-stars will be at the event – including Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

This year’s co-chairs include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fashion designer Tom Ford and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will also return to host the event alongside Anna.

Fashion fans can watch all the red carpet action through Vogue’s official livestream.

The livestream will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and TV personality La La Anthony.

Coverage from the red carpet is expected to start at 6pm EST, which will be around 11pm in Ireland tonight.

