This is why Zendaya is NOT attending the Met Gala 2022

Zendaya has revealed she will not be attending the Met Gala 2022.

A host of famous faces will be at the charity ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight, but the Euphoria star will not be one of them.

She told Extra: “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”

“I will be back eventually,” the actress teased.

The last time Zendaya attended the Met Gala was in 2019, where she stunned in an incredible Cinderella themed gown that magically changed colour.

This year’s Met Gala will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”

About 400 guests are expected to attend the Met Gala this year, but the guest list is kept under lock and key until the night itself.

While we don’t now for sure who’s going, a number of stars are already rumoured to attend to the prestigious event.

Fans can expect to see the likes of Dakota Johnson, Eileen Gu, Megan Thee Stallion, and newly married Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham on the red carpet, as well as all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Fashion fans can watch all the red carpet action through Vogue’s official livestream.

The livestream will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and TV personality La La Anthony.

Coverage from the red carpet is expected to start at 6pm EST, which will be around 11pm in Ireland tonight.