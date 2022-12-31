The Biggest Celebrity Hookups of 2022

As we prepare to reel in the new year, we’ve decided to take a look back at the biggest celebrity hookups over the past 12 months.

From whirlwind romances and rumoured relationships, to couples we did not see coming, there have been plenty of new couples in 2022.

Take a look:

Kanye West and Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox started dating after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The rapper and the Uncut Gems star flaunted their romance on social media and in the press, but split just weeks later.

The actress’ rep told Us Weekly at the time: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio was first linked to model Gigi Hadid back in September, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

The pair have since been spotted together on a number of occasions, including during Paris Fashion Week.

According to Page Six, the rumoured couple are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell Stause struck up a romance with Australian musician G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming the music video earlier this year.

The reality star, who split from Jason Oppenheim in 2021, confirmed their romance during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.

The 41-year-old said at the time: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were first romantically linked in November, and they have since been spotted on a number of outings together.

A source recently told PEOPLE: “They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it’s always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

Pete, 29, split from Kim Kardashian back in August, after nine months of dating.

Meanwhile Emily, 31, split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares a son with, earlier this year.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow

Dua Lipa recently sparked romance rumours with Jack Harlow.

According to Page Six, the pair have been in “constant communication” ever since they first met Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles.

According to a source, “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

The outlet reported that Jack flew to New York to meet up with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance earlier this month. The pair were also reportedly spotted arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch the following day.

According to the outlet, the rumoured couple tried not to be seen, but were spotting slipping into a private entrance and later left the establishment separately.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco confirmed her romance with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey back in May.

The Big Bang Theory alum met her beau at the Ozark premiere in April, after being set up by their manager.

In October, Kaley announced she and Tom are expecting their first child together, writing on Instagram at the time: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Kaley’s romance with Tom came after she announced her split from equestrian star Karl Cook in September 2021, after three years of marriage.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson came out and introduced her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma to the world back in June.

The 42-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, posting a sweet snap of her and her designer girlfriend.

She captioned the post: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

The Australian actress has since welcomed her first child via surrogate.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt has reportedly been dating Ines de Ramon “for a few months”.

A source told PEOPLE magazine in November that the actor “is really into” the 32-year-old, who separated from her Vampire Diaries star husband Paul Wesley earlier this year.

The insider explained: “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice.”

Another source close to Brad added: “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was first linked to Travis Barker’s son Landon in June.

The couple went TikTok and Instagram official in July, and Charli opened up about her new beau in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same month.

The 18-year-old gushed at the time: “He’s just very sweet.”

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Austin Butler was linked to model Kaia Gerber in December 2021.

After about three months of dating, they went public with their romance as they attended W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party hand-in-hand.

W Magazine later shared a cute photo of Austin giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek inside the event.

The couple attended the 2022 Met Gala together in May.

Maura Higgins and Joey Essex

Maura Higgins was papped kissing TOWIE star Joey Essex backstage at the Pride Of Britain Awards in October.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Love Island star was seen locking lips with Joey at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House.

The reality stars put on an amorous display as they were also seen sharing an intimate hug before they left the venue in a taxi with friends.

A source later told The Sun that there’s a real “connection” between them, and that they were planning their first date.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Billie Eilish was first linked to fellow singer Jesse Rutherford in October.

The 20-year-old, who split from actor Matthew Tyler Vorce earlier this year, was spotted out with The Neighbourhood’s lead vocalist on two separate occasions in the space of a few days.

They went Instagram official later that month, and made their red-carpet debut as a couple at a LACMA event in November.

Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling

Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Nicole and Yung Gravy packed on the PDA on the black carpet of the MTV VMAs back in August.

The rapper told Page Six: “I hit on her first, I knew of her and I thought she was fine.”

He said: “She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome,” adding that he’s “into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

The news of their romance came after Sheri announced her split from her estranged husband Monty Lopez, and Addison unfollowed both of her parents on Instagram.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob Elordi sparked rumours he was dating Olivia Jade Giannulli in December 2021, when they were spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles.

Months later, the Euphoria star and the model were papped on another romantic outing with their dogs.

The couple reportedly called it quits in August.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike sparked romance rumours in January when they were papped holding hands on a night out in West Hollywood.

The couple confirmed their relationship the following month, when Dominic shared a photo of them kissing to his Instagram Stories.

Maisie Smith and Max George

Max George and Maisie Smith first started dating in August.

The couple, who have an age gap of 13 years, both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020 – when Max was still in a relationship with Stacey Giggs.

In November, The Wanted star got a tattoo tribute to the EastEnders actress, which is half of Maisie’s face joined to half a lion’s face.

Prior to this, the pair sparked engagement rumours during their romantic trip to Cyprus when the 21-year-old was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose started dating just months after his wife Tish filed for divorce.

The couple, who have a 27-year age gap, worked together on a single titled New Day last year.

Not much is known about the singer’s new flame Firerose; however, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville, she was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to LA At the age of 19.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk rekindled their romance earlier this year.

The model, who split from the Hollywood actor in 2019 after four years together, took to Instagram back in August to share snaps from her trip to the Bahamas; in one photo the couple are seen cosying up in their swimwear.

The newly-rekindled couple, who share five-year-old daughter Lea, are reportedly trying for another baby.

Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor

In November, it was reported that Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield had started dating.

The 27-year-old is said to have met the Tick, Tick… BOOM! actor at the GQ Man of the Year Awards and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

A source told The UK Sun: “Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction.”

“They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

In January, it was reported that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy had rekindled their romance.

The couple called it quits in February 2021, after almost a year of dating and it’s understood that the pair “never lost touch”.

A source told Us Weekly at the time: “They’re together… They just like to keep their relationship private. They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times.”

“Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul.”

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

In January, it was reported that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader had “secretly been dating” for over a year.

The Pitch Perfect star and the SNL alum were co-stars in the Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle in 2019, and have reportedly grown close since.

An insider told PEOPLE: “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart have reportedly been dating for months.

According to Us Weekly, the Talentless founder has known the Los Angeles native for “years”, after meeting through her brother Sean.

A source told the outlet that the pair started dating after Scott’s split from model Rebecca Donaldson earlier this year, and they are reportedly “really into each other”.

Scott and Kimberly, who is the daughter of music legend Rod Stewart, sparked romance rumours after being spotted on a number of outings together in August.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

In November, it was reported that Chris Evans had secretly been dating Alba Baptista “for over a year”.

A source told PEOPLE that the Captain America actor has been dating the 25-year-old “for over a year and it’s serious”.

The source added: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Just hours after the news of their relationship broke, the couple were papped holding hands.