Scott Disick fuels romance rumours with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly

Scott Disick has fueled romance rumours with Kimberly Stewart.

The Talentless founder and Rod Stewart’s daughter have been spotted on a number of outings together this month.

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in Santa Monica, just hours before Scott crashed his Lamborghini in Calabasas.

In photos published by MailOnline, Scott and Kimberly were seen leaving the luxurious Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant together on Sunday.

Scott donned a long-sleeved plaid shirt, black trousers and a blue cap for the occasion, while his rumoured beau wore a low-cut black top, black trousers and black knee-high boots.

The reality star (39) was first linked to Kimberly (43) back in 2015, after his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

At the time, Kimberly’s mother Alana clarified that her daughter and Scott were strictly friends.

Scott went on to date models Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray, while his ex Kourtney moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – who she married in May.

Hours after his date with Kimberly, Scott was involved in single-car accident.

According to TMZ, the reality star sustained a minor cut to his head after crashing his Lamborghini Urus in Calabasas.

It is understood that the 39-year-old was alone in the car, and he reportedly refused medical attention from paramedics.

Law enforcement determined that Scott “didn’t appear impaired” and while “speed appears to have been a factor,” he was not cited for any crime.