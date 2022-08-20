Jacob Elordi officially back on the market after ‘splitting from influencer girlfriend’

Jacob Elordi is reportedly back on the market, after calling time on his romance with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

According to Us Weekly, the pair “enjoyed spending time together” but have decided to go their separate ways.

An insider confirmed Olivia, 22, is currently “single and having fun”, while Jacob, 25, is “completely focused” on his acting career.

“He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source added.

The Euphoria star sparked rumours he was dating the social media influencer in December 2021, when they were spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles.

Months later, the pair were papped on another romantic outing with their dogs.

Before Olivia, Jacob was in a serious relationship with 20-year-old model Kaia Gerber, who is now dating Elvis star Austin Butler.

The former couple confirmed their romance on social media in October 2020, but sadly called it quits in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Olivia was previously in a relationship with singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy, but the pair split last summer.

The 22-year-old was thrust into the spotlight back in 2019, after her famous parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were charged in connection to the college admissions scandal.

Both of her parents served prison time for their involvement, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

Lori served less than two months in jail, and was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.