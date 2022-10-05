There have been a lot of surprise celebrity couples in recent years.

This year, we’ve seen stars like Chrishell Stause and G Flip strike up relationships, meanwhile other stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have sparked romance rumours.

Here are eight celebrity couples we never saw coming:

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip first met on Halloween in 2021, shortly before splitting from her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

The real estate agent confirmed their relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion back in May.

Chrishell and her Australian beau, who identifies as gender non-binary, are still going strong and have openly talked about having a family together.

Max George and Maisie Smith

Max George was first linked to Maisie Smith back in August, after they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete, Greece.

The pair went Instagram official with their new romance last month.

Max and Maisie’s romance comes after he split from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

The Wanted singer and the EastEnders actress both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were first romantically linked last month, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

The rumoured couple were papped together at an exclusive party hosted by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, they sparked more romance rumours; In photos published by TMZ, Gigi was spotted returning to the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris and a few hours later, her rumoured beau was photographed leaving the same hotel.

Sheri Nicole and Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy confirms he’s dating Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Nicole Easterling https://t.co/1L2OtU7PwG pic.twitter.com/ZbZbLbid4S — Online Dating (@HiiiFren) August 30, 2022

Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Nicole and Yung Gravy packed on the PDA on the black carpet of the MTV VMAs back in August.

The rapper told Page Six: “I hit on her first, I knew of her and I thought she was fine.”

He said: “She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome,” adding that he’s “into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

The news of their romance came after Sheri announced her split from her estranged husband Monty Lopez, and Addison unfollowed both of her parents on Instagram.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski were first linked in August, when OK! magazine reported that the actor had asked the model out on a date.

Weeks later, Page Six quoted a source who said the pair had hung out a few times, and cryptically teased that people should “stay tuned”.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Emily and Brad are “just having a good time”.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a date night in New York.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair were seen hugging and kissing after enjoying an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant on Wednesday evening.

A source told Page Six that the singer was “smitten” on what was “definitely a date,” with the comedian, but the pair are in the “very early” stages of getting to know each other.

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone were spotted cosying up to each other at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week last month.

The pair sat next to each other for the show, and later shared a photo together on social media.

Fans rushed to social media to react to Khloe’s new romance, following The Kardashians’ documentation of her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Scott Disick and Kimberley Stewart

Scott Disick and Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberley sparked romance rumours after being spotted on numerous outings together over the past couple of months.

In August, the pair were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in Santa Monica, just hours before Scott crashed his Lamborghini in Calabasas.

In photos published by MailOnline, Scott and Kimberly were seen leaving the luxurious Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant together on Sunday.