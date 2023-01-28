Love Island’s Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack celebrate huge milestone

Love Island’s Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have celebrated their six-month anniversary.

The couple, who met on the hit dating show last year, came in third place behind runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Dami and Indiyah took to Twitter on Friday to mark the occasion.

Dami shared four snaps on Twitter; three of him holding a bunch of roses, and one of Indiyah after he gifted her the flowers.

He captioned his tweet: “Elevator chronicles: flower subscription”.

Retweeting her beau’s post, Indiyah wrote: “6 months today 🥺I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

In a separate tweet, the former waitress told her 108.9k followers: “No guys, the day Dami asked me out it was around 3/4pm and that’s around the time he gave me flowers today too😭😭😭😭.”

Earlier this month, winter Love Island 2023 star David Salako ignited a feud with Dami by setting his sights on Indiyah.

The drama kicked off after the 24-year-old, who was first to be dumped from the villa, hit out at Dami for sharing a tweet about his hair cut.

During his brief time on the show, Dami tweeted: “Atp [at this point] if David needs a trim I’ll cut his hair ffs.”

Responding to his tweet, David posted a video of him having his hair trimmed by Dami’s barber.

Speaking to the camera, the Essex native said: “So Dami, you’ve been getting onto me since I left the villa. I’ve stolen your barber – you know what I’m going for next!’

Dami reposted the video on his Instagram Story, and wrote: “Man said you know what I’m going for next 😂 You couldn’t even bag a girl in the villa and you think you can take mine.”

He also commented on the post: “Man got a trim and still looks the same, A1 marketing tho.”

David joked about stealing Dami’s girlfriend Indiyah after he appeared on Love Island’s official Morning After podcast, which she hosts with Sam Thompson.

Dami and Indiyah shot to fame on Love Island last summer, which saw them finish in third place.

The couple have since moved into a flat together in London.