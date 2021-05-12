Emily Blunt lands leading role in BBC series alongside Irish stars

Emily Blunt has landed a leading role in the upcoming BBC series The English.

The actress, who recently starred in the Irish film Wild Mountain Thyme with Jamie Dornan, will star alongside Irish actors Ciarán Hinds, Stephen Rea and Steve Wall in the western.

The 38-year-old will play Cornelia Locke in the series, “an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son”.

The synopsis continues: “Upon meeting Eli Whipp (played by Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.”

Writer-director Hugo Blick said: “The chance to make a western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown.”

“If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The six-part series is currently filming in Spain, and is set to premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Amazon Prime in the US.