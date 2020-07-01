We're loving these creations by Irish designers

The most stylish face masks to purchase from local Irish businesses

As Ireland has officially entered Phase 3, we’re being encouraged to wear face masks on public transport and in shops across the country.

More and more people are opting to purchase masks – and Irish businesses are the perfect place to buy cute and creative ones.

Not only will you stay protected, but you will also be supporting local businesses – a win-win!

Here are just a few Irish companies/designers who are selling stylish yet practical masks during the coronavirus pandemic:

Natalie B Coleman

Irish celebrities such as Vogue Williams and Aoibhin Garrihy have already donned these gorgeous creations on social media.

Designer Natalie B Coleman’s masks are 100% silk taffeta and they have both a simple and elegant design.

At €25 each, a share of the profits will also be donated to Women’s Aid.

You can make your purchase HERE.

Ireland’s Eye

Ireland’s Eye has also released their own range of face masks to the public.

The Dublin knitwear company have produced items that are 100% cotton.

They have also provided 1,000 face masks to frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic.

Available in packs of two for €20 and free shipping added, their fantastic collection can be found HERE on their official website.

Irish Linen House

Popular Irish influencer Rosie Connolly has recently showcased her purchases from Irish Linen House on her social media platform.

Their products are made with 100% linen and they come in various colours that are available in a male or female size.

At just €16 with free shipping, you can purchase these masks HERE.

Love Laurie

Another Irish influencer who has been promoting wearing face masks is James Kavanagh – and he’s recently sported one of Love Laurie’s designs.

Created by costume designer Lauren Murphy, these glamourous creations are sure to turn heads on your next outing.

You can contact Laura directly HERE on her Instagram account to enquire about purchasing one of her fab masks.

Moon Mood

Another Irish company that is promoting its face mask collection is Moon Mood.

Located in County Clare, the company have started making a range of reusable cotton masks for both adults and children.

The company have also confirmed that 10% of their sales will be donated to Clarehaven Charity for victims of domestic abuse.

Starting from just €6, you can take a look at their selection of masks HERE.

Irish Sockciety

Irish Sockciety have become incredibly popular for their mask collection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their “Howya” masks cost only €3 and they come in two colours – grey and yellow.

With free shipping worldwide for orders above €30, their range is certain to brighten up your day.

You can purchase your own “Howya” mask HERE.

Helen Steele

Irish designer Helen Steele has also launched her own range of trendy face masks.

Her collection features a variety of vibrant prints that the designer is known for – while also keeping customers protected.

A percentage of each profit will also go towards the Jack And Jill Foundation.

At €25 per mask, Helen can be contacted HERE for purchases on her Instagram account.

The Lion And The Monkey

The Lion And The Monkey have some adorable masks on offer at the moment.

Based in County Galway, the company’s collection features various designs and patterns.

At just €15 for a pack of two, including postage – these unique products can be found HERE.

