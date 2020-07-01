The most stylish face masks to purchase from local Irish businesses

As Ireland has officially entered Phase 3, we’re being encouraged to wear face masks on public transport and in shops across the country.
More and more people are opting to purchase masks – and Irish businesses are the perfect place to buy cute and creative ones.
Not only will you stay protected, but you will also be supporting local businesses – a win-win!
Here are just a few Irish companies/designers who are selling stylish yet practical masks during the coronavirus pandemic:
Natalie B Coleman
Thank you @aoibhingarrihy for sharing, you look fab!! Posted @withregram • @aoibhingarrihy Get on it folks 😷…but make it fashion! @nataliebcoleman designs make you wanna wear them and with a share of the profit going to @womens.aid there’s an additional feel good factor 🙌🏻
Irish celebrities such as Vogue Williams and Aoibhin Garrihy have already donned these gorgeous creations on social media.
Designer Natalie B Coleman’s masks are 100% silk taffeta and they have both a simple and elegant design.
At €25 each, a share of the profits will also be donated to Women’s Aid.
You can make your purchase HERE.
The gorgeous @voguewilliams wearing the Cardinal Red Bow Mask, made with two layers of silk with pleated trim detail. There is a pocket between the layers so you can add an optional filter if you wish. As well as helping to protect societies most vulnerable and loved you are also supporting the incredible charity @womens.aid And looking FABULOUS too Click on the link in our bio to get one of these limited edition masks ❤️🌟 Available in black too! #wearingmaskssaveslives #fashionmasks #barriermasks
Ireland’s Eye
You guys are snapping these up like hot cakes 👏🏻 Thank you to everyone for your orders and lovely support 🍀 . . . . . . #facemasks #reusablemasks #ecomasks #washablemasks #sustainablemasks #irish #madeinireland #dublin #familybusiness #smallbusiness #familyaffair #teameffort #patterns #prints #fashionmasks #weekend #accessories #style #irishdesign #igersdublin #cotton #comfortfood
Ireland’s Eye has also released their own range of face masks to the public.
The Dublin knitwear company have produced items that are 100% cotton.
They have also provided 1,000 face masks to frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic.
Available in packs of two for €20 and free shipping added, their fantastic collection can be found HERE on their official website.
Irish Linen House
Overwhelmed by the response to our masks again today, thank you so much to everyone who has ordered. Unfortunately we are almost sold out online but we are working away on producing more stock and we will have another order date up next week if you didn’t manage to get your order in today. We are a small team so we are working as quickly as possible to keep them coming! Each week we are making donations to frontline and healthcare workers as well as local business and charities in our area so thank you so much for your orders so far, we’re so grateful to be able to help, keep busy and work everyday during this time. Greg, Mary & Marie-Claire
Popular Irish influencer Rosie Connolly has recently showcased her purchases from Irish Linen House on her social media platform.
Their products are made with 100% linen and they come in various colours that are available in a male or female size.
At just €16 with free shipping, you can purchase these masks HERE.
Love Laurie
Kids Masks 😊 I was given an outgrown T shirt by a mammy for a little Avengers fan to make this cool face covering! Always an option if anyone wants to recycle their kids clothing to make fun face covers 😷 *children under two should not wear covers! However we do make baby covers for memory boxes for display purposes only! . . . . . #mask #masksforsale #masks4all #facecover #facecovering #covering #facecover #pink #fun #avengers #avengersendgame #cartoon #cute #glitter #sparkle #gems #pearls
Another Irish influencer who has been promoting wearing face masks is James Kavanagh – and he’s recently sported one of Love Laurie’s designs.
Created by costume designer Lauren Murphy, these glamourous creations are sure to turn heads on your next outing.
You can contact Laura directly HERE on her Instagram account to enquire about purchasing one of her fab masks.
Moon Mood
Handmade washable face masks 😷 • The most popular pattern from our collections🍦not only for children💙 It's nice to see that you choose our masks in vibrant and fun colors for the whole family😊 ADULTS AND KIDS SIZES AVAILABLE ONLINE (Link in Bio) . . . #handmademasks #cottonmasks #washablefacemasks #facemasks #kidsfacemasks #adultsfacemasks #madeireland
Another Irish company that is promoting its face mask collection is Moon Mood.
Located in County Clare, the company have started making a range of reusable cotton masks for both adults and children.
The company have also confirmed that 10% of their sales will be donated to Clarehaven Charity for victims of domestic abuse.
Starting from just €6, you can take a look at their selection of masks HERE.
Irish Sockciety
The Irish chats and laughs are crucial to the culture and these should resist any obstacles. Nothing should stop the ‘Howya’! We came up with these masks for those who crave a bit of a giggle in the outside world and could simply feel safer with an extra protection. 😷 The masks are reusable, washable, double layered with a pocket between the two layers, if you feel like adding another one. These masks are not medical products, they won’t give 100% protection but can certainly help. As masks are now becoming a fashion accessory they come in two colours: yellow and grey. €3 per mask 👌 Also, as promised before we are still adding a regular, protective face mask to every order of socks 🧦 so you are literally havin’ the craic from head to toe! We really wanted to support those who work hard and help the most vulnerable so 100 of these masks are flying to @volunteergalway Galway Volunteer Centre – these heroes are doing an amazing job out there! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #thisisclass #facemasks #howya #dontstoptheirish #beatcovidwithlaughter #irishsocksciety #protect #covid #fashionaccessories #newaddition
Irish Sockciety have become incredibly popular for their mask collection during the coronavirus pandemic.
Their “Howya” masks cost only €3 and they come in two colours – grey and yellow.
With free shipping worldwide for orders above €30, their range is certain to brighten up your day.
You can purchase your own “Howya” mask HERE.
Helen Steele
Very limited edition of these available for sale . Eco cotton silk printed masks. A percentage of the proceeds go to @homelessperiodireland & @jackandjillcf . The mask costs 25€ Model : @hallebsteele from @notanotheragency . DM for further information. #facemaskfashion #facemask #fashionmask #printedmask #madeinireland
Irish designer Helen Steele has also launched her own range of trendy face masks.
Her collection features a variety of vibrant prints that the designer is known for – while also keeping customers protected.
A percentage of each profit will also go towards the Jack And Jill Foundation.
At €25 per mask, Helen can be contacted HERE for purchases on her Instagram account.
The Lion And The Monkey
The Lion And The Monkey have some adorable masks on offer at the moment.
Based in County Galway, the company’s collection features various designs and patterns.
At just €15 for a pack of two, including postage – these unique products can be found HERE.
