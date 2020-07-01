The former Dublin GAA star shared a before and after snap of his transformation

Bernard Brogan shocks fans by unveiling dramatic new look after lockdown

Bernard Brogan has shocked fans by unveiling a dramatic new look after lockdown.

At the beginning of lockdown, the 36-year-old raised over €30,000 online for the fundraiser Do It For Dan by offering to shave his head.

After chopping off his brunette locks, Bernard grew out his hair and beard over the past few months – until he was finally able to visit a barber this week.

Taking to Instagram, Bernard shared a before and after picture of his transformation.

“Feel like a weight off my shoulders 👌,” he captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comment section to react the sportsman’s new hairstyle, with some joking that it takes years off him.

“You’ve turned back the clock. 😉 Wise mammy,” one follower wrote.

Another cheekily commented: “And ten years younger 🤣.”

The news comes after Bernard was recently tipped to appear on the next series of Dancing With The Stars.

