Lili Reinhart apologises for using her ‘sideboob’ to seek justice for Breonna Taylor

The Riverdale star faced backlash after posting a topless picture to promote the cause

Lili Reinhart apologises for using her ‘sideboob’ to seek justice for Breonna...

Lili Reinhart has apologised to those she “offended” after her latest Instagram post was branded “tone deaf”.

The actress had posted a photo of herself posing topless, alongside the caption: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

Lili has since deleted the post, and apologised for being “insensitive”.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption.”

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better.

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

“It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended,” she continued.

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf.”

“I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

A host of fans have since responded to the actress’ apology.

One user wrote: “it’s wonderful to see someone apologize for their mistakes, i think that’s why I like you. we’re all learning everyday so today, i’m proud of you.”

Another commented: “I think everyone can make mistakes, but the most important thing is to be humble and partly proud to assume that we are wrong and lili is always committed to being a better person and assumes her mistakes and that is why she deserves all of our respect and admiration.”

Lili had hoped that her post would raise awareness of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police officers in March, following a no-knock search warrant.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.