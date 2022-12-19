X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson gets married at ‘dream venue’

X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson has married her fiancé Jonny Hughes.

The singer, who came second place on X Factor in 2010, announced her engagement to the sports agent in January.

The couple tied the knot at The Dorchester hotel in London, which Rebecca described as her “dream venue”.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine about her big day, the 36-year-old said: “Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.”

“It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking, ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there.”

“I’m in a place in my life where I feel very content and happy and getting married has put the final puzzle piece into place.”

Rebecca and Jonny tied the knot in front of friends and family, including her children Lillie, 18, Karl, 16, and eight-year-old Arabella.

