X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson announces her engagement

Rebecca Ferguson has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jonny Hughes.

The singer, who came second place on X Factor in 2010, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news with her 82.7k followers.

The 35-year-old wrote: “I am So ‘Happy’ to announce I am engaged to the love of my life ❤️ 💍👰🏾🤵🏻‍♂️ Dreams can come true ❤️”

Love Island star Olivia Bowen, who announced her pregnancy yesterday, commented on the post: “Congratulations angel! ❤️❤️”

Former Loose Woman panelist Saira Khan commented: “Huge congratulations, what a wonderful way to start 2022.”

Rebecca shares two children with her ex Karl Dures, Lillie May and Karl, and she is also the mum of a daughter named Arabella from a later relationship.