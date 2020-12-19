TOWIE star Chloe Sims hits back at claims she’s had face surgery – after sharing throwback snap

The reality star is furious over the comments

Chloe Sims has hit back at claims she’s had plastic surgery on her face.

The TOWIE star addressed the speculation on her Instagram Story, after she posted a throwback photo of herself as a teenager.

The 38-year-old looked noticeably different in the old photo, leading fans to believe she’s gone under the knife.

Speaking to the camera, Chloe said: “I’ve just had to delete some comments on my social media. How many times can I say I haven’t had surgery on my face?”

“Surgery is changing the structure of your bones in your face. I’ve had cosmetic treatments, yes, but that’s not surgery.”

“People keep going ‘she needs to get her mental health checked, she’s had too much plastic surgery on her face,'” Chloe continued.

“Then one woman goes ‘you’ve had too much Botox you can’t move your lips.’ You can’t have Botox in your lips, you thick p****.”

“How embarrassing. If that was one of my relatives I would disown them. I get by with this face. I like my face. So there you go.”