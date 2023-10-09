Simon Cowell unfollows David Walliams amid Britain’s Got Talent lawsuit

Simon Cowell has unfollowed David Walliams on Instagram, amid the ex-judge’s lawsuit against Britain’s Got Talent.

The comedian, who joined the show as a judge in 2012, quit last year after facing major backlash over “disrespectful comments” he made.

The 52-year-old is now seeking damages from the company that produces the show on ITV’s behalf, with legal paperwork suggesting that he is accusing bosses there of leaking details of his comments to a newspaper.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the author is suing for up to £10million in lost earnings and damages.

David’s data protection case alleges his microphone was kept on and recorded throughout filming – including during breaks.

It claims thousands of hours of recordings were collected and transcribed, including of sensitive and private conversations.

They allegedly included “private information… recorded without his consent or knowledge”.

Amid the bombshell lawsuit, it has emerged that Simon is no longer following David on Instagram.

A source close to the music mogul has also branded David’s claims “absurd, embarrassing and utterly bizarre”.

The insider said: “Many of the allegations in this writ are just plain wrong. For example, the idea anyone surreptitiously recorded David is absurd.

“It was announced in 2018 judges’ comments between themselves at the judging desk would be recorded for possible use. Since then, they have been used regularly in audition episodes.”

The comedian was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about contestants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020.

According to a leaked transcript seen by The Guardian, it is suggested the 51-year-old referred to an older performer as a “c***” three times when he was out of earshot, following an unsuccessful audition.

During his audition, the contestant had reportedly engaged in light-hearted banter with the judges and made a jibe about David.

The transcript also suggested further sexually explicit comments were made by the comedian after a female contestant had walked off the stage.

Back in November, David apologised for his “disrespectful comments” in a statement which read: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.”

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry,” he added.

David reportedly made £1.5million-a-year for his role as a judge on the popular show.