David Walliams ‘QUITS’ Britain’s Got Talent after receiving backlash for ‘disrespectful comments’

David Walliams has reportedly quit Britain’s Got Talent after receiving backlash for “disrespectful comments” he made.

The comedian was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about contestants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020.

According to a leaked transcript seen by The Guardian, it is suggested the 51-year-old referred to an older performer as a “c***” three times when he was out of earshot, following an unsuccessful audition.

During his audition, the contestant had reportedly engaged in light-hearted banter with the judges and made a jibe about David.

The transcript also suggests further sexually explicit comments were made by the comedian after a female contestant had walked off the stage.

David has since allegedly quit Britain’s Got Talent after ten years on the show.

A source told The UK Sun: ““He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on.”

A separate source close to the comedian told the publication: “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.”

“Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel. He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it feels like time to move on and focus on his other projects.”

“His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.

“His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him. But for David it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on.”

Earlier this month, David apologised for his “disrespectful comments” in a statement which read: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.”

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry,” he added.

In a statement, ITV said: “We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.”

“Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners.”