Shaughna Phillips explains why she keeps her boyfriend out of the public eye

Shaughna Phillips has explained why she keeps her boyfriend out of the public eye.

The 28-year-old shot to fame on the winter edition of Love Island back in 2020, where she was brutally dumped by Callum Jones for Casa Amor’s Molly Smith.

The reality star confirmed her new relationship back in April, but refused to reveal the identity of her mystery man.

Shaughna attended the official launch of the new season of Love Island in House Dublin on Thursday afternoon, where she spoke to Goss.ie about her decision to keep her relationship offline.

She said: “It’s just private and I think also when you post things all over social media, there are people out there who have no idea who you are but will do anything they can to try and ruin your happiness.”

“Everyone who knows me or my boyfriend knows that we are together, and I just want to keep it that way really.”

Shaughna revealed she and her boyfriend are still in a “happy” relationship, adding: “He’s at home with the dogs!”

She also revealed she once dated an Irish man, saying: “My ex was from Kildare!”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.