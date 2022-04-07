Love Island star Shaughna Phillips confirms new romance

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips is officially off the market.

The 27-year-old confirmed her new romance on the latest episode of the So This Is Adulting podcast.

She said: “I’ve been dating someone who is also a surrogate dad to my fur babies.”

When asked whether her new beau is in the public eye, Shaughna replied: “No, no, no… I used to say [to my dates], ‘I’d like to keep my relationship private, if that’s ok with you?'”

“And if they said, ‘oh no, why would you keep my private?’ I’m like, hmm, red flag. But this guy was like, ‘I don’t ever want to be in the public eye anyway,’ and I was like aw I like that answer.”

“Ever since then, we’ve been going from strength to strength, and I like that because anyone who opts in for everyone to know their every move, like myself, is weird.”