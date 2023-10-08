Roman Kemp ‘to step away from radio show after landing exciting new gig’

Roman Kemp is reportedly set to step away from his popular radio show after seven years.

According to The UK Sun, the Capital FM host has landed an exciting new TV gig – which he is set to begin next summer.

The 30-year-old, who previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, will reportedly begin presenting on BBC’s The One Show.

A source told the outlet: “Roman has loved his time at Capital FM and it has been a huge learning curve for him over the years.”

“But he feels now is the right time to pass the baton on to someone else. He’s got several big TV opportunities on the table and thinks the natural next step is to focus on those.”

It comes after Roman landed an exciting gig as the host of BBC One’s quiz show The Finish Line – which will air later this year.

The Finish Line will see contestants compete in a quiz-fuelled race around a track; the more correct answers they give, the further they will progress.

The winner will be awarded a huge cash prize.