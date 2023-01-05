Prince Harry sparks speculation he WON’T attend his father’s coronation

Prince Harry has sparked speculation he won’t attend his father King Charles’ coronation this year.

The British monarch, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in June.

In a new trailer for his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, which will air this Sunday, the Duke of Sussex hinted he may not be invited to the historic ceremony.

"The door is always open." Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.

In the clip, Tom asks Harry: “If you are invited to the coronation will you come?”

The 38-year-old replies: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Harry sat down for the interview to promote his upcoming memoir Spare, which will be released on January 10.

The explosive new book will detail the Prince’s fractured relationship with the Royal family – namely his brother Prince William, and father King Charles.

According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by The Guardian, Harry claims William once physically attacked him over his wife Meghan Markle in 2019.

The incident occurred after William allegedly called the former actress “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

“It all happened so fast,” the 38-year-old wrote, per The Guardian. “So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The Duke of Sussex said the alleged incident, which is said to have occurred at Nottingham Cottage, left him with a visible back injury.

Harry claims that William was “piping hot” during their exchange, and insults were thrown around between the pair before the Duke of Cambridge said he only wanted to help his younger brother.

The Duke of Sussex recalls his response to William as: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

The 38-year-old claims that this is the comment which angered his brother, who allegedly began swearing and advancing towards him.

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry says he told William.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between Harry and William and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, the two couples had not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020 – which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly had “no plans” to meet up with William and Kate on their visit to the UK late last year; however, the unforeseen death of their grandmother inevitably thrust them into the same location.

Kensington Palace claims William invited Meghan and Harry to join him and his wife Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers following the Queen’s death, to put on a “united front”.

The brothers subsequently walked side by side behind their grandmother’s coffin during the historic procession towards Westminster Hall – where the late monarch lay in state until her funeral on September 19.

In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their tell-all eight-part docuseries, appropriately titled Harry & Meghan.

William is said to have been “infuriated” by the Netflix series, which aired a number of bombshell claims about their life in the Royal Family.

William reportedly “cut all ties” with Harry following the release of Harry & Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all memoir, titled SPARE, is set to throw another spanner in the works of their already-strained relationship.

Promoting the release of his bombshell book, the 38-year-old recently filmed two TV interviews, which will both air on January 8.