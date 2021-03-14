Mike Thalassitis’ parents break their silence ahead of the second anniversary of his death

The Love Island star was just 26-years-old when he tragically took his own life

Mike Thalassitis’ parents break their silence ahead of the second anniversary of...

Mike Thalassitis’ parents have broken their silence ahead of the second anniversary of his death.

The reality star, who appeared on the third season of Love Island, sadly took his own life on March 15, 2019 at the age of 26.

Mike’s mum Shirley and dad Andy spoke about their son’s death for the first time publicly with The Mirror, with Andy saying: “We just didn’t see it coming. I felt utter disbelief.”

“He came to the house the Thursday before and said he was fine. He said, ‘I’ll see you Sunday’, and that was it,” he recalled.

Shirley said: “I visit his grave every week, several times. I find it comforting to go and take flowers. Just sitting there, not talking to him as such, but having a quiet moment.”

She also revealed she wrote to Caroline Flack’s mother to let her know “I was thinking of her” after the Love Island host tragically took her own life in February last year.

“Tell someone what you’re feeling. Don’t keep it all in,” Shirley urged.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.